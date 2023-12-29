Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $33,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $52.26 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

