Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of AON worth $34,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in AON by 46.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in AON by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in AON by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AON by 35,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $289.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.18.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

