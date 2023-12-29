Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 410 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $30,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 204.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $452.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.09 and its 200 day moving average is $371.46. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.