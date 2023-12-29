Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,387 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $941.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $957.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $943.05. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

