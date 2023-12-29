Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $25,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $237.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

