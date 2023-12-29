Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $25,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $237.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.50 and its 200 day moving average is $234.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

