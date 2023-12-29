Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 191,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.5% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 84,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,994 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

