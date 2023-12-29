Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

