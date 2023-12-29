Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $31.41 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $31,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

