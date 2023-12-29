Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $30.01 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $30,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Shares of ESS opened at $252.83 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

