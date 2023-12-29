Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $29.70 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,457 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Sun Communities worth $29,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SUI opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 203.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

