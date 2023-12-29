Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $29.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $29,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $120.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

