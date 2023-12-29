Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $25.19 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $25,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,117,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,012.79 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $622.51 and a 1 year high of $1,015.72. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $944.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.35.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

