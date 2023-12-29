Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $126.08 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $126,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 308,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after buying an additional 99,639 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.8% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $154.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

