Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $232.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

