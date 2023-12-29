Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 33,597 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Invitation Homes worth $39,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

NYSE INVH opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

