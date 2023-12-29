Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 119 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after buying an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $814.41 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $715.71 and a 200-day moving average of $697.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.