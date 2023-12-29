Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $74,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

