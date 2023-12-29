Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

