Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $31,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

