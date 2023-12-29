Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
