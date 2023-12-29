Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.53% of Ashland worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,221,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 0.0 %

Ashland stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.95. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $112.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. TheStreet cut Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

