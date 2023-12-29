Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Art’s-Way Manufacturing and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Art’s-Way Manufacturing $28.40 million 0.37 $100,000.00 $0.20 10.49 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A $1.37 3.69

Art’s-Way Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Art’s-Way Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.4% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Art’s-Way Manufacturing and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Art’s-Way Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Art’s-Way Manufacturing and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Art’s-Way Manufacturing 3.03% 8.46% 3.90% Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Art’s-Way Manufacturing beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts. The Modular Buildings segment produces, sells, and leases swine buildings, complex containment research laboratories, and research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. This segment also designs, manufactures, delivers, installs, and rents building units. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specialty tools to the automotive, aerospace, oil and gas piping, and appliances industries. It markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturers representatives, direct sales, and OEM sales channels. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy. It offers mini, small, medium, and large excavator; bulldozer, and skid steer and crawler loaders; truck, crawler, rough-terrain, all terrain, and telescopic crawler cranes; and luffing-jib tower and flat top tower cranes; and truck mounted pumps, truck mixer, trailer pumps, placing booms, city pumps, and batching pumps. The company provides wheeled tractors, combine and sugarcane harvesters, baler, and grain dryers; internal combustion and electric forklift; and micro, rough terrain, crawler, diesel and electric articulating, rough terrain electric articulating boom, spider, diesel telescopic boom, and electric telescopic boom scissor lifts, as well as DC/DC-Li, HD/HD-Li, and AC/AC-Li scissor series. In addition, the company mining drills, mining dumps trucks, mining excavators, and crushing and screening equipment; rotary drilling rigs, hydraulic plie pressing machines, hydraulic diaphragm wall grab, full rotary casting drill, and trench cuttler. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

