Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.