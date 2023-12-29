Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 673,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 90,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 180.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 483,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 311,040 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 53.0% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

