Apeiron RIA LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.74 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Insider Activity

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP William P. Forbes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William P. Forbes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Collard bought 150,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,496 shares in the company, valued at $171,576.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

