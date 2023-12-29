Apeiron RIA LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after acquiring an additional 569,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,166,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

