Apeiron RIA LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,225.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,081.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,169.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.