Apeiron RIA LLC Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in MSCI by 19,390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after buying an additional 860,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 254.1% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after acquiring an additional 337,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $570.60 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.24. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.