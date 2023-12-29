Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 479 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.