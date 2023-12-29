Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 18 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.4% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $663.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $600.02 and a 200-day moving average of $567.30. The stock has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

