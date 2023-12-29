Anna Brown Buys 29,388 Shares of CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Anna Brown bought 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.84 ($25,392.43).
CT Automotive Group Price Performance
Shares of CTA opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.49. CT Automotive Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.27).
CT Automotive Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CT Automotive Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CT Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.