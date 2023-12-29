Anna Brown Buys 29,388 Shares of CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Anna Brown bought 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.84 ($25,392.43).

CT Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of CTA opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.49. CT Automotive Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.27).

CT Automotive Group Company Profile

CT Automotive Group plc designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and supplies interior components and kinematic assemblies for the automotive industry. The company offers decorative finishes, air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders, storage systems, wrapped assemblies, mechanical assemblies, light guides, dashboard panels, fascia finishes, and HVAC doors and assemblies, as well as related tooling products.

