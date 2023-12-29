Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20.69 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $298.56 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,869.74 or 0.99997297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010425 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00196441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0295205 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $21,846,408.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

