AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading 3.5% Higher

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.69. 206,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,801,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $245,342,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,046 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at about $25,027,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 35,493.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,602 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,007 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

