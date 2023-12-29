Analyzing Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 38.62% 7.85% 4.08% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 13.43% 10.86% 3.80%

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 127.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 415.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Four Corners Property Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $32.10, suggesting a potential upside of 14.15%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $242.83 million 9.52 $97.77 million $1.08 23.63 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 13.05 $41.50 million $0.38 74.00

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

