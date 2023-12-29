Analyzing Cool (NYSE:CLCO) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Cool’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers $168.82 million 5.24 $15.10 million $0.56 7.56 Cool $190.69 million 2.61 $85.74 million N/A N/A

Cool has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tankers.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nordic American Tankers and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers 42.78% 21.50% 13.55% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nordic American Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Nordic American Tankers pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Cool on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

