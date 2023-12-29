Analyzing American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW) and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide -13.02% 4.77% 0.71% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide $2.68 billion 0.27 -$188.30 million ($3.95) -2.30 American Rebel $15.27 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Rebel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolverine World Wide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wolverine World Wide and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide 1 6 1 0 2.00 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than American Rebel.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats American Rebel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear and apparel styles, including shoes, boots and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, and Wolverine brands; and licenses under the Stride Rite brand. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; and Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Leather division; sourcing division provides consulting services related to product development, production control, quality assurance, materials procurement, compliance, and other service; and multi-brand direct-to-consumer division includes retail stores that sell footwear and apparel of its brand portfolio. Further, it sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, third-party licensees and distributors, and joint ventures; and operates brick and mortar retails stores, and e-commerce sites. Additionally, the company operates through a network of retail stores and consumer-direct e-commerce sites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rockford, Michigan.

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.