Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $18.14

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VITL
Insider Activity at Vital Farms
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of VITL stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $651.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.70.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Farms
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.