Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price at $54.50

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $34,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

UNM stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

