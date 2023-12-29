Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Price Target at C$12.98

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

TSE:SPB opened at C$9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.10 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.18). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of C$531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$701.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6164122 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

