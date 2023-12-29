Analysts Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target at $18.10

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of SBGI opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Sinclair has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $847.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In other Sinclair news, Director Howard E. Friedman acquired 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sinclair by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

