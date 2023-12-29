Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $85.33

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of SIMO opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 119.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

