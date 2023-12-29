Analysts Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) PT at $124.17

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $158.50. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

