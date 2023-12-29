Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Price Target at C$69.14

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTY. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE MTY opened at C$55.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.91 and a one year high of C$73.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.1831945 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

