Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Price Target at GBX 1,056.14

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.42).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.15) to GBX 1,080 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.14) to GBX 1,685 ($21.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 757 ($9.62) to GBX 827 ($10.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.53) to GBX 660 ($8.39) in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.77), for a total transaction of £544,851.60 ($692,314.61). 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FUTR opened at GBX 790 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £916.01 million, a P/E ratio of 840.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 834.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 791.23. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,754 ($22.29).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 319.15%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

