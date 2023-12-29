Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target at $107.38

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

