Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE AP opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Featured Articles

