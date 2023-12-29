American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Raised by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

