American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $217.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.43.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

