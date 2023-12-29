American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.1 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

