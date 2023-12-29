American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.1 %
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Further Reading
